Is The DJI Avata 2 A Good Drone For Beginners?

DJI has been making drones since it developed its first quadcopter in 2011. Since then, the company has grown to become the world's largest manufacturer of consumer drones. The company is continually developing new products, and the DJI Avata 2 is one of its latest offerings. Using lessons learned from previous models of its first-person view (FPV) range, the Avata 2 claims to be an out-of-the-box flying experience suited to beginners and experienced pilots alike.

But while the Avata 2 is easier to use than DJI's older FPV models, calling it beginner-friendly depends on the type of beginner. For those looking to casually film their weekend hikes, it's likely overkill; a simpler model like the SlashGear-approved DJI Neo might be a better option in these instances. But for someone excited by the immersive feel of FPV flying — and willing to put in a little practice — the Avata 2 is one of the most approachable entry points yet.

Importantly, for both beginners and experienced pilots alike, this is a robust drone. Even experienced pilots have flying mishaps, and novices more so. A mix of tough materials and integrated propeller & camera guards means this drone can survive some fairly hefty knocks. This means that flying the Avata 2 is safer for beginners, and less likely to turn your drone into a sob-inducing handful of fried electronics, broken plastic, and regret. Let's take a closer look at the DJI Avata 2 and its suitability for beginners.