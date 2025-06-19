The Japanese company Nippon Steel has just announced that it has finalized a deal to buy 100% of U.S. Steel. This has historically been a fundamentally American institution since it was first founded by Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan, Charles Schwab, and Elbert H. Gary. U.S. Steel's product has been used in the construction of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, the New Orleans Super Dome, the U.N. Building in New York, and dozens of other major constructions across the United States, but it's also constantly maintained a position as one of the biggest steel suppliers for the U.S. automotive industry.

This sale has sparked concerns among American consumers, particularly about whether U.S. Steel's products will now be subject to President Trump's tariffs on imported goods and how the sale will ultimately affect auto prices. Dozens of car brands are already looking at price hikes following these tariffs, after all.

The market is complicated, and no one can say for certain what will happen in the future. However, there is reason to believe that Nippon's purchase of U.S. Steel will not directly affect the price of new vehicles, especially those cars that are still made in America.