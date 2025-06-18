How Many Ships Could Be In The Russian Navy's 'Shadow Fleet'?

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, most of the world has called for Russia to retreat back to its own territory and end the war. Almost immediately, a slew of economic sanctions were imposed on Russia by the U.S., U.K., European Union, and other allies. These sanctions, building on pre-existing ones initiated after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, aim to hurt Russia's economy and incentivize its government to cease the invasion. They strategically target specific parts of Russia's economy, such as its financial sector, aerospace and aviation industries, and other important sectors.

Due to the fact a great deal of Russia's economy is based on its energy production and exports, sanctions are also focused on energy and shipping — keeping the nation from selling its oil and other resources and earning more money to fund its invasion of Ukraine. However, Russia has been circumventing these sanctions by using legal loopholes, shell companies, and a fleet of old tankers that enable the country to still make money off its energy exports. This "shadow fleet" takes advantage of inspection and enforcement oversights to continue trade and undermine efforts to hurt Russia's economy.

Additionally, shadow fleet ships will turn off their AIS (Automatic Identification System) signals, hiding their locations from other ships, and transfer oil and cargo from one ship to another in the middle of the ocean, as well as change flags and identification mid-route to make them harder to track. The more ships Russia adds to its shadow fleet, the more oil the country can sell — and the more profit it can earn. Since the fleet operates so nebulously, it's hard to keep track of the exact number of ships involved. Estimates range from 350 to nearly 600 vessels currently comprising Russia's shadow fleet. Some estimates even go as high as 900 ships.