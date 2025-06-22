Ford's Maverick Pricing Makes This Honda Truck An Even More Appealing Alternative

In an era where more cars are growing dramatically in size, the current Ford Maverick has shown there remains a market for small utility trucks — evidenced by its phenomenal success since debuting in 2022. After moving just over 13,000 units in the last few months of 2021, the compact truck shipped more than 70,000 units the following year, and those numbers climbed steadily each year, topping 110,000 in 2024.

Ford's unibody Maverick quickly won over buyers with its car-like comfort, city-friendly size, and functional bed — all at a competitive price. The Maverick became one of Ford's most popular trucks for these very reasons. However, the Ford Maverick is no longer the cheap truck it once was. Back when it first arrived, one could order a 2022 Ford Maverick for $22,490, but we've seen a gradual price increase for the compact truck since. The updated 2025 entry-level XL trim starts at $30,535 (including a $1,695 destination charge and $695 acquisition fee), while higher grades can come in at prices over $40,000.

That's Honda Ridgeline territory, and given the Ridgeline is similar in purpose, it's a mightily tempting alternative to consider for the sort of money the Maverick is asking. The Honda Ridgeline begins from $41,600 (including a $1,450 destination fee) and, for the price, offers a more useful bed, higher towing capacity, a proven V6 engine, and a more generous interior that provides much more suitable accommodation for families.