Ford's Maverick Pricing Makes This Honda Truck An Even More Appealing Alternative
In an era where more cars are growing dramatically in size, the current Ford Maverick has shown there remains a market for small utility trucks — evidenced by its phenomenal success since debuting in 2022. After moving just over 13,000 units in the last few months of 2021, the compact truck shipped more than 70,000 units the following year, and those numbers climbed steadily each year, topping 110,000 in 2024.
Ford's unibody Maverick quickly won over buyers with its car-like comfort, city-friendly size, and functional bed — all at a competitive price. The Maverick became one of Ford's most popular trucks for these very reasons. However, the Ford Maverick is no longer the cheap truck it once was. Back when it first arrived, one could order a 2022 Ford Maverick for $22,490, but we've seen a gradual price increase for the compact truck since. The updated 2025 entry-level XL trim starts at $30,535 (including a $1,695 destination charge and $695 acquisition fee), while higher grades can come in at prices over $40,000.
That's Honda Ridgeline territory, and given the Ridgeline is similar in purpose, it's a mightily tempting alternative to consider for the sort of money the Maverick is asking. The Honda Ridgeline begins from $41,600 (including a $1,450 destination fee) and, for the price, offers a more useful bed, higher towing capacity, a proven V6 engine, and a more generous interior that provides much more suitable accommodation for families.
The Honda Ridgeline delivers more power than the most powerful Ford Maverick
Admittedly, it's a bit of a letdown that the Honda Ridgeline doesn't have a hybrid powertrain option yet. Even so, there's still lots to like about its naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6. It's a tried-and-true engine that's famously known for providing smooth and responsive power delivery, and this is part of what makes the Ridgeline agile enough for both city driving and weekend cruising adventures.
With up to 280 hp and 262 lb-ft on tap, the Honda Ridgeline's V6 produces 30 more horsepower than the Maverick's 2.0 EcoBoost engine and 89 more than the hybrid mill – although it's down on torque versus the EcoBoost four-cylinder, which is good for 277 lb-ft. High horsepower is not all that the Ridgeline has to offer, either. It also brings a 5,000-pound towing capacity to the table, which is 1,000 more pounds than a 2025 Ford Maverick with the $745 4K Towing package; Maverick models without the package are tow-rated at 2,000.
The truck bed is another crucial factor when choosing a small pickup, as it determines how much stuff you can carry, and the Ridgeline does really well in this department as a Ford Maverick Alternative. SlashGear's review of the 2024 Honda Ridgeline TrailSport highlighted the truck's exceptional utility, with the lockable under-bed storage and dual-opening tailgate, which makes loading and unloading items from the bed easier, coming in for praise. Depending on the trim chosen, the Honda Ridgeline's five-foot bed can carry as much as 1,583 pounds of payload, 83 more pounds than the Ford Maverick's 4-foot-6-inch bed.
The Honda Ridgeline beats the Ford Maverick for comfort and interior size
Just like with capability, interior comfort is another aspect that you'd expect a small, unibody truck to deliver. While both models perform well in this regard, the Honda Ridgeline does have the edge. Most reviewers found the Honda to be quieter, more comfortable to sit in, and more comfortable to drive overall than the Maverick, which can be beneficial if you spend long hours on the road. You also get a lot more seating space inside the Honda than the Ford truck.
Equipment-wise, the Ford Maverick has stepped up its game, having returned for 2025 with a mid-cycle refresh, which includes a standard 13.2-inch touchscreen display (up from 8.0) – and wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — meaning the Ridgeline's 9.0-inch screen will feel a tad small in comparison. However, the base Honda Ridgeline is the better-equipped truck, with keyless ignition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charger, and tri-zone automatic climate control, which are all coming standard.
So, while the Ford Maverick wins in a few areas like display size and fuel economy and is a genuinely great truck in its own right, the Honda Ridgeline tops it in every other regard, and given the price the Ford Maverick currently charges, it opens up the door for this fantastic alternative.