Recently, many AI users have reported feeling annoyed at how eager their chatbots are to please them. Using these services can feel a lot like being a medieval king with a scheming advisor who intends to butter you up so he can usurp the throne. No, Gemini, the desire to make a Mediterranean salad is not an "inspired choice" that "reflects a desire for a healthy lifestyle." It's just the best way to get rid of all these veggies in the fridge.

Over the past several months, it has become clear that this attitude problem isn't just annoying; in some cases, it's also dangerous. Recent stories from Rolling Stone and The New York Times have shed light on individuals who developed delusional beliefs after allowing their AI assistants to take them down rabbit holes of conspiracy. However, the likely cause of AI's penchant for people-pleasing isn't anything inherent to the model. Instead, it's the result of user feedback and system prompts, which are the text instructions placed into the system by its engineers that give it a set of instructions regarding how to interact with users. In the case of ChatGPT-4o, the problem was particularly pronounced, but it's not much better in other models from OpenAI, or in competing products like Google Gemini.

It turns out there's an easy way to make ChatGPT or Gemini less sycophantic. The solution involves taking advantage of the memory feature each has introduced. Both AIs can now store instructions that they'll remember for later, so you can simply tell your bot to be less of a yes-man. It's not a perfect fix, but it can help make your AI chatbot a less obnoxious assistant.