What Size SD Card Do You Need For A Security Camera?

The right SD card (ever wonder what the SD stands for?) size for your security camera depends on how your system records, the resolution it uses, and how often you review or overwrite footage. If your camera records in 1080p and only when motion is detected, 32GB or 64GB is usually enough. For 24/7 recording or higher resolutions like 2K or 4K, aim for 128GB, 256GB, or more.

A 1080p camera doing continuous recording uses around 4–8GB per hour, while a 4K camera burns through 8–16GB per hour. So, if you need more than a day's worth of backup on a 4K camera, you're looking at 256GB minimum. For motion-activated cameras in low-traffic zones, you can stretch that to more hours on the same card size.

Camera compatibility also matters. Many older or cheaper models max out at 64 GB. Most modern cameras accept up to 128GB or larger, but anything above that might go unsupported. Always check the camera's product page or manual first. One final note: don't go too small. If your card fills up and your camera can't overwrite data, it will stop recording. That's how people end up missing important footage. If you want set-it-and-forget-it reliability, go larger than you think you need.