What Makes The LG CordZero Vacuum So Unique Compared To Standard Models?

For all its polish, the LG CordZero A9 has limitations. The vacuum head struggles to pick up debris in edges and doesn't suction well in reverse. That means you sometimes have to run over messes more than once, especially near baseboards or when pulling the vacuum backward. That's not a deal breaker, but it's worth knowing if you expect a flawless pickup in one pass.

The mop head also isn't ideal for deep grime. It's better for dust and light surface cleanup than for scrubbing caked-on messes. It can't vacuum and mop at the same time, so you'll have to switch attachments. If you're comparing it to a Tineco S5 or similar wet-dry vac, the CordZero won't match that kind of wet-cleaning power. However, it's still one of the most powerful cordless vacuums available from LG.

Finally, the tower is bulky and takes up noticeable space. If you're tight on space or don't want your vacuum gear on display, this setup might be overkill. Lastly, at $300, the A9 can be a little pricey. If you are looking for something that won't break the bank, there are cordless vacuums available for under $200. Still, for all-in-one convenience, smart features, and reduced manual cleanup, the CordZero goes where standard cordless vacuums don't. It's not flawless, but it's the first vacuum that makes the charging station just as functional as the vacuum itself, and that's the real innovation.