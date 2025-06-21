iPhone Messages Is Finally Catching Up To WhatsApp With iOS 26

iOS 26 is bringing some big changes, and it's not just the operating system itself getting all the attention. Apple's showing some love to its built-in apps too. Messages, for instance, is getting a few long-overdue features that feel like Apple is seriously trying to close the gap with WhatsApp. WhatsApp has let you set chat wallpapers for a while, and now iOS 26 is giving you the ability to do the same in the Messages app.

When you change the chat background, the other person will also see it. And you're not stuck with just your own or default photos either. You can use Apple's AI image generator, Image Playground, to create your own custom background by just typing what you want. You'll need an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, though.

Group chats in Messages are also getting a few cool upgrades. Apple Cash will now work in group conversations, so anyone in the group can easily send, receive, and request money. This is perfect for splitting bills without opening another app. You'll also see when someone's typing, along with their little profile picture next to it. These features were already available in one-on-one chats, but it's nice to see Apple finally bringing them to group ones too.