5 Things You Need To Check Before Buying A High-Mileage Car

Buying a new-to-you vehicle can be both exhilarating and terrifying. While searching for the perfect car and imagining all the ways you'll fix it up or personalize it to make it your own can be extremely fun, shopping for a vehicle is also stressful. That's especially true if you're in the market for an older car or a used vehicle with high mileage. High-mileage cars pose unique challenges, including an increased potential to have wear-related damage, which may not always be immediately apparent during a cursory inspection.

One mechanic-approved tip for buying a used car is performing a pre-purchase inspection. However, because of those distinct challenges and issues that shopping for a high-mileage car can present, it's extra important that you don't skip this step when looking for an older vehicle. That inspection should cover virtually every inch of the car, from the engine bay to the tailpipe and the interior to the wheels. Also, it's a good idea to bring a professional mechanic or a knowledgeable friend along with you, especially if you're an automotive novice. When it comes to performing that pre-purchase inspection, there are several things to which you should pay very close attention. This is specifically important if you're shopping for a high-mileage car, which may have more hidden wear-related damage than a newer vehicle.

If you're interested in learning more about how to inspect a high-mileage car before buying it, stick around. As a former professional auto repair technician who has performed innumerable pre-purchase vehicle inspections, I'll break it down for you. From the suspension and steering systems to the engine oil and more, here are five things you need to check before you buy a high-mileage vehicle.