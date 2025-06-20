Which Swiss Army Knife Is Used By The Military?
There's something about a Swiss Army knife that just makes you trust it. The moment you hold one, it feels ready for anything, like cutting a rope, opening a tin, or maybe even sewing something in a pinch. It seems like Victorinox, the company behind these knives, has nailed the art of packing multiple smart tools into a simple pocket-sized knife since its start in 1884. It's no surprise that people from all walks of life swear by it. Be it campers, handymen, travelers — everyone's got a story about how their Swiss knife came through when it mattered.
That kind of dependability didn't go unnoticed, and eventually, even the military started paying attention. If these little tools could handle the outdoors so well, maybe they could hold up in tougher conditions, too. That's how the military-grade Swiss Army knife came into the picture, which was specifically tailored to the demands of soldiers on the ground.
Built for modern combat needs
The current Victorinox Soldier Knife was introduced in 2008 and is actually used by the Swiss Army. This one replaced the older 1961 model that served for nearly 50 years. What makes this version stand out is how much thought has gone into every detail. The knife features a dual-density handle in olive green and black, providing a solid grip even in rough conditions like snow, rain, or mud. It also features a one-handed opening and a partially serrated locking blade, which is a crucial detail when quick action is needed. Then, there are multiple added tools in the knife, like a wood saw, screwdrivers, wire stripper, and can and bottle openers, making it a full-on field tool.
However, Victorinox didn't just land this contract by reputation alone. Back in the early 2000s, the Swiss Army ran rigorous tests, both in labs and real-world scenarios, to compare knives from seven top manufacturers. Victorinox came out on top. Even today, every military knife is still made in Switzerland. It's a smart choice to keep the quality consistent.
A knife that became popular with the militaries
While it's the official knife of the Swiss Army, the Victorinox Soldier Knife has quietly become a global favorite. Armies in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Norway all use it, but with minor modifications to suit local needs. For instance, the Dutch version includes a seatbelt saw designed to cut parachute and backpack straps quickly in emergencies. Similarly, Malaysia added a bright national emblem to the camo handle for distinction.
Even the U.S. military has joined in. In a rare move, the Victorinox Combat Utility Knife was added to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency's order list despite the agency typically sourcing from American suppliers. This version comes with "U.S." engraved on the handle and a darker, more tactical color scheme. Military orders only bring in a small part of Victorinox's income — less than 5%. However, after the 9/11 airport bans caused a big drop in civilian knife sales, the company started focusing more on military contracts.