Which Swiss Army Knife Is Used By The Military?

There's something about a Swiss Army knife that just makes you trust it. The moment you hold one, it feels ready for anything, like cutting a rope, opening a tin, or maybe even sewing something in a pinch. It seems like Victorinox, the company behind these knives, has nailed the art of packing multiple smart tools into a simple pocket-sized knife since its start in 1884. It's no surprise that people from all walks of life swear by it. Be it campers, handymen, travelers — everyone's got a story about how their Swiss knife came through when it mattered.

That kind of dependability didn't go unnoticed, and eventually, even the military started paying attention. If these little tools could handle the outdoors so well, maybe they could hold up in tougher conditions, too. That's how the military-grade Swiss Army knife came into the picture, which was specifically tailored to the demands of soldiers on the ground.