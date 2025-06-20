Why You Should Think Twice About Running Power Cords Under Carpets

Just because it's risky to hide power codes under carpets, it doesn't mean you should live with messy, tangled cables. Luckily, there are so many things you can do to prevent cords from running throughout your floor. One easy trick is to use purpose-built cord covers and cable protectors. You can mount these rubber and plastic channels along walls and even on walkways, and they'll keep your wires organized (all while allowing proper airflow to prevent overheating). They'll also eliminate tripping hazards and keep cords visible for regular inspection.

Another thoughtful trick is to rearrange your furniture. You can place a sofa against the wall to hide cords running to a lamp or use decorative baskets to hide power strips. And the best part is that it's a simple approach that won't cost a dime. Plus, it will deliver more functional room designs. You can even consider installing additional power outlets to eliminate those tangled nests of extension cords.

In some situations, you can opt to leverage technology. Many devices today — from Bluetooth speakers to reading lamps — have battery-powered or wireless versions that eliminate the need for cords. And while you'll still need to charge these devices occasionally, removing even a few permanent cords from your floor will make a huge difference. Just be sure to pick the right extension cords (those explicitly rated for your equipment's power demands), and then protect the cords with proper covers designed to withstand foot traffic.