Samsung Chromebook Not Charging? Try This

Chromebooks are renowned for their impressive battery life, which often lasts more than 10 hours on a single charge. And with a few tweaks, you can stretch your Chromebook's battery life even further. Still, no matter how efficient the battery is, you'll eventually need to plug it in. That's usually simple enough, but what if your Samsung Chromebook won't charge, and the LED light just keeps flashing?

First, make sure the wall outlet you're using actually works. It might seem obvious, but it's best to rule out any issues with the wall outlet or power strip if you're using one. Next, unplug the charging cable from your Chromebook and plug it back in. While you're at it, check the charging port for any dust or debris. If you see anything, clean it with a soft brush or a can of compressed air. Once you've plugged everything back in, check the LED light. A red light indicates the device is charging, a green light means it's fully charged, and a blue light means the Chromebook is powered on but not charging.

Sometimes, accessories can interfere with your Chromebook's charging. To rule this out, disconnect all the external devices like a mouse, keyboard, headphones, and even an SD card. Then, try charging your device again.