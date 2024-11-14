What Does 'Low-Power Charger Connected' Mean On A Chromebook?

One of the worst realities Chromebook owners may eventually face is a device that won't charge anymore. Often, it's simply that the battery has lived out its lifespan, which can especially be the case if it won't turn on at all, even when plugged in. However, there may be an instance when you plug your Chromebook into a charger and are met with a peculiar message: "Low-power charger connected." The crux of the error message is that your Chromebook isn't being properly charged, meaning the low battery indicator won't go away anytime soon.

Every rechargeable device has a minimum wattage or the total watts needed to supply power to the battery efficiently. For most Chromebooks, that's 45 watts, though the device's power management daemon will issue an error for chargers less than 20 watts. So if, say, you were charging your Chromebook with a 15-watt charger, and it consistently used 45 watts, the device would display the low-power error (and eventually die). This is the simplest and easiest-to-fix explanation for the "Low-power charger connected" error, as you either need to go back to using the factory charger or try a different 45-watt USB-C charger.

Unfortunately, while that could very likely be the source of the error, sometimes even a new charger won't get rid of the error. Before spending money, run through a few troubleshooting steps to ascertain the real source of the problem.

