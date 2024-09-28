Why Your Chromebook Won't Turn On Even When It's Plugged In (And How To Fix It)

Chromebooks are useful laptops for anyone who wants or needs a budget-friendly laptop, especially the Acer Chromebook Plus 515. They're great for those Google purists who really want to be absorbed into the company's ecosystem, having easy access to Google's suite of programs across all their devices. However, there are some issues that users can come across that might sway them from ever buying a Chromebook. Gaming, for example, isn't exactly the best on a Chromebook. Additionally, just like every other computer known to the world, Chromebooks have their fair share of technical problems.

One of the worst issues to encounter is a Chromebook that won't turn on. Yes, a Chromebook that keeps crashing, and other similar problems are a nuisance, but when the laptop won't even boot up, it makes troubleshooting significantly more difficult. Usually the solution would be to simply plug in the Chromebook to its charger because that's a sign that the computer's dead. But what does one do when even that won't work? Obviously keys won't respond in any meaningful fashion if the computer isn't even booting up, so getting into its 'Settings' is next to impossible. Fret not, there are a few methods you can try if you run into such a problem.