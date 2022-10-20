5 Tips To Help You Save Battery Life On Your Chromebook

Unlike Microsoft's power-hungry Windows, Google's ChromeOS is designed to deliver all-day battery life (via Chromium). The ChromeOS is lean, featherweight, and easy on resources. It's why Chromebooks don't need dedicated cooling systems. And it's what makes them boot up in a few seconds.

It is also why (on average) Chromebooks can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. For light usage and standby, you can expect at least 30 hours before you need a recharge.

Your Chromebook's mileage may vary, but you can get more than a day's usage without needing a cord. Unless its battery health has degraded, eight hours of battery life should be the minimum, according to Chromium's usage model.

Whether it's dipping below that eight-hour minimum or if you want to stretch the already-impressive battery runtime, we have a few tips for you. Most of these tweaks cover hardware because things are pretty streamlined on the software end. We'll also outline some best care practices you can adopt to get the most out of your Chromebook's battery.