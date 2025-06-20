This Viral TikTok Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Oil Your DeWalt Cordless Nail Gun

A DeWalt nail gun is one of those power tools that will have you rethinking your hand tool setup. Its durable construction, customizable features, and long-lasting battery have earned it a solid overall reception from tool users — unsurprising considering its reputation as one of the best power tool brands. If you're thinking about getting one for yourself, it pays to watch this viral TikTok video that goes over a major maintenance difference between DeWalt nail guns and other brands that may not be all that apparent from the outset.

Uploaded by @deandohertygreaser on April 13, 2025, to the tune of 3.8 million views as of this writing, the video details the negative effects of using oil to lubricate a DeWalt nail gun. In it, Doherty disassembles his DeWalt tool and describes the specifics of its construction, namely how the brushless motor requires a flywheel to operate effectively. Being driven by friction, oil will ruin its functionality. Doherty even mentioned that his previous attempts to fix the problem when he made the mistake in the past by cleaning out the entire tool of oil ended up being futile.

This sentiment is reflected by DeWalt as well, noting that the nail gun will lose its power as a result of lubrication attempts. The company recommends that if your tool does contain oil, the best course of action is to bring it to a service center where a professional can properly expel any lubricant.