This Viral TikTok Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Oil Your DeWalt Cordless Nail Gun
A DeWalt nail gun is one of those power tools that will have you rethinking your hand tool setup. Its durable construction, customizable features, and long-lasting battery have earned it a solid overall reception from tool users — unsurprising considering its reputation as one of the best power tool brands. If you're thinking about getting one for yourself, it pays to watch this viral TikTok video that goes over a major maintenance difference between DeWalt nail guns and other brands that may not be all that apparent from the outset.
@deandohertygreaser
Never oil a dewalt nail gun. They work using friction, no friction, no good. #dewalt #nailer #asmr #tools #onthisday
Uploaded by @deandohertygreaser on April 13, 2025, to the tune of 3.8 million views as of this writing, the video details the negative effects of using oil to lubricate a DeWalt nail gun. In it, Doherty disassembles his DeWalt tool and describes the specifics of its construction, namely how the brushless motor requires a flywheel to operate effectively. Being driven by friction, oil will ruin its functionality. Doherty even mentioned that his previous attempts to fix the problem when he made the mistake in the past by cleaning out the entire tool of oil ended up being futile.
This sentiment is reflected by DeWalt as well, noting that the nail gun will lose its power as a result of lubrication attempts. The company recommends that if your tool does contain oil, the best course of action is to bring it to a service center where a professional can properly expel any lubricant.
How to properly maintain a DeWalt nail gun
If you're used to using other nail guns, then the DeWalt option may come across as an oddity given its incompatibility with oils and similar lubricants. As a result, you may assume that it doesn't require the same level of upkeep as other worthwhile nailer brands. This is far from the case, although how you care for it may look different compared to similar items.
The maintenance required for DeWalt nail guns remains largely consistent across its different models and instruction manuals. It is generally recommended by the company that users perform an array of regular tasks depending on how often the tool is used. If you use yours everyday, you should ensure that components such as the drain compressor tanks and hoses are cleaned out before using it to avoid excess moisture buildup. The magazine should also be cleaned of built-up debris, and fasteners should be checked with an appropriate screwdriver to lessen the chance of jams. DeWalt also recommends cleaning your nail gun's vents with air at least once a week to also prevent buildup.
Just as with oils, liquids of any sort should never enter your nail gun. At most, you can use a dampened cloth to give the tool a good wipe. If doing so, avoid using harsh chemicals that would otherwise leave behind damage, only using mild soap at the most. These sessions are also important moments to check for broken or malfunctioning pieces that, if discovered, should be looked at by a DeWalt service expert.