4 Of The Earliest Tools In Makita History

Makita has been a household name in power tools for decades. Since 1958, in fact, when the company produced its first power tool — a portable electric planer. But the history of Makita can actually be traced back a few decades further. It was in 1915 that the company was formed in Nagoya, Japan. Initially, Makita focused on the sale and repair of motors, transformers, and lighting equipment. This was in 1915, remember. While electricity was hardly a new technology, it was just beginning to fill the many roles we now take for granted, so this was cutting-edge for its day. The company remained focused on this side of the business until a fateful day in 1958 when the first electric planer came off the Makita production line. The rest, as they say, is history. From a single factory in Japan, Makita now builds power tools across the globe and boasts a range of options that includes cordless drills, sawing tools, screwdrivers, grinders and sanders, and many more.

By virtue of being the first-ever power tool Makita produced, its portable electric planer is a shoo-in for our list of four of the earliest tools in Makita history. From early rechargeable tools to pneumatic nailers, the company has never shied away from innovation. Let's have a look at some of the brand's early tools and the impact they had on the industry as a whole.