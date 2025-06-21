How The Sinking Of The Prince Of Wales During WW2 Signaled The End For Battleships

The Second World War was fought on many fronts, with skirmishes occurring on land, in the air, and at sea alike. As a result, several forms of transportation and warfare became synonymous with the conflict. In the case of battles on open water, battleships stand as enduring images of this wartime era. These hulking ships moved soldiers, artillery, and more across vast expanses of ocean, taking the fight to the enemy. Despite their utility and contributions to the war effort then, in the modern era, the United States military doesn't make use of battleships anymore, nor do any other militaries around the world. This decision can be traced back to a pivotal moment during the war.

On December 10, 1941, the HMS Prince of Wales – A massive King George V-class battleship of the Royal Navy — was attacked by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service. Try as they might, both it and the HMS Repulse failed to fend off their exclusively aerial attackers. The two incredible ships were sunk in less than two hours, resulting in the loss of 840 people with the destruction of only four Japanese fighters to show for it. The defeat of these two ships effectively ushered in the end of the battleship age. It exposed their detrimental weaknesses to attacks from the skies, rendering them more of a liability than an asset on a quickly-evolving battlefield.

With the sinking of the Prince of Wales, it became abundantly clear that battleships were effectively obsolete in the 1940s. However, it would take decades for the remainder of their contemporaries to bow out of the spotlight.

[Featured image by Abrahams, HJ (Lt) via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]