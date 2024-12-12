5 Of The Worst Battleships In Military History

While the other European nations were adding dreadnought-class battleships to their navies in the lead-up to World War I, France stubbornly put most of its effort in developing its Danton-class battleship. This put the nation behind other navies by five years. France eventually turned to its first dreadnoughts, the Courbet class — the Courbet, Jean Bart, France, and Paris. While these had better armor than the Danton class, they were still behind the standards of the time, built with a dozen 305 mm guns like previous French vessels while other nations were using 343 mm guns.

Advertisement

The first two of the Courbets were operational in 1913, but none of the ships saw much action when the war came the following year. The Jean Bart was damaged by a submarine-launched torpedo at the end of 1914, though it was repaired.

Nearly a decade later, the France crashed into a reef and sank. The remaining three battleships underwent some modernization, but even that wasn't good enough to put them on level footing with other battleships. They continued using 305 mm guns while others in 1939 were using 356 and 406 mm guns. Their anti-aircraft weaponry left something to be desired, as well.

The remaining Courbets were eventually used as training vessels by 1939. The last surviving battleship in the class was the Courbet, which was sold off to be scrapped in 1947.

Advertisement

[Image by Marius Bar via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | PDM 1.0]