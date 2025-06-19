Why Cars In California Are About To Get More Expensive
"The Golden State" conjures images of beaches, palm trees, and celebrities for many. However, for those residing in California, they might be too strapped for cash to notice. And it appears even more money is about to be ripped out of driver's wallets with a new bill (Senate Bill 791) that allows dealerships as much as 1 percent of a car's total price to be tacked onto to the buyer in the form of fees. Currently, a dealership in California is limited to a maximum of $85 in fees, but this bill would increase that up to $500.
Purchasing a new car in this state is already subject to a litany of fees, including a 7.25 percent sales tax, dealer documentation fees, DMV registration costs as much as $500, and more. California is one of the costliest in terms of insurance premiums for full coverage, at $2,967 annually, per MarketWatch. And here's why car insurance in California isn't cheap and why it's so hard for drivers to get it. Lastly, according to AAA, the average price for regular gasoline in California is the highest in the country at $4.65 per gallon. Given the financial obstacles of owning a vehicle in this state, how could even more fees be forced on the average driver?
Is it political lobbyists and quid pro quo?
The California Senate recently passed Senate Bill 791, which saw staggering majority support for increasing fees collected by car dealers. In fact, there was only a single senator that voted "no," despite many politicians' earlier pledges to help reduce financial burdens for the state's residents. So, what could have changed between the constituent promises and the vote for Senate Bill 791?
According to a lobbyist on behalf of the California New Car Dealers Association, other business sectors can charge similar fees to customers, but dealerships haven't been permitted to implement the same measures. Coincidentally, this same association has gifted just shy of $3 million to legislators over the last decade, according to CalMatters. Whether lobbyist donations had a direct effect on the California Senate passing this bill or not, even a hint of impropriety certainly doesn't bolster residents' confidence in their local government.
California doesn't just put up hurdles for drivers purchasing a new car, as its ongoing emissions requirements far surpass anything else in the country. And this has many classic car aficionados like Jay Leno calling for smog laws in California to be changed.
The Golden State should be an automotive enthusiast's dream
It's a shame that driving in California is so expensive considering its temperate climate, iconic roadways, and automotive history. With much of the state benefitting from a Mediterranean climate with average temperatures along the coast sitting between 70-and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, there are few places better suited for convertibles. Some of the most scenic American roadways, like the Pacific Coast Highway and Napa Valley's Silverado Trail, present motorists with stunning postcard views.
It isn't just nice weather and striking landscapes that should make this state a driver's paradise, but also its profound role in automotive history. Aspects of car culture such as hot rods, car cruising, and low riders are all widely believed to have originated in California. In addition, the state is also responsible for auto-influenced lifestyle changes, like the development of drive-in culture, which allowed residents in the '20s and '30s to do more around town without leaving their car.
Of course, today, if you get stuck in gridlock in a few of California's most congested freeways, you might wish you were driving anywhere else. For those curious, here's why traffic in LA and San Francisco is so bad.