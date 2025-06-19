Why Cars In California Are About To Get More Expensive

"The Golden State" conjures images of beaches, palm trees, and celebrities for many. However, for those residing in California, they might be too strapped for cash to notice. And it appears even more money is about to be ripped out of driver's wallets with a new bill (Senate Bill 791) that allows dealerships as much as 1 percent of a car's total price to be tacked onto to the buyer in the form of fees. Currently, a dealership in California is limited to a maximum of $85 in fees, but this bill would increase that up to $500.

Purchasing a new car in this state is already subject to a litany of fees, including a 7.25 percent sales tax, dealer documentation fees, DMV registration costs as much as $500, and more. California is one of the costliest in terms of insurance premiums for full coverage, at $2,967 annually, per MarketWatch. And here's why car insurance in California isn't cheap and why it's so hard for drivers to get it. Lastly, according to AAA, the average price for regular gasoline in California is the highest in the country at $4.65 per gallon. Given the financial obstacles of owning a vehicle in this state, how could even more fees be forced on the average driver?