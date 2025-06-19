This PC Mouse Weighs Less Than An Ounce, But It's A Gaming Beast

There is a group within the gaming community that thrives on twitch-reaction, first-person, multiplayer shooters like Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and Apex Legends. Essentially, the quicker an in-game character can move or fire a weapon in these highly competitive games, the better. The quest for an advantage against other players has led to some out-of-the-box thinking, and the Zeromouse Blade is no exception.

With its strange minimalist outer shell that allows you to see its printed circuit board (PCB) within, the Zeromouse Blade looks bizarre, to say the least. Of course, this is far from the only example of oddities in the gaming industry, just look at some of the weirdest PC accessories we can't believe actually exist.

Not only is the Zeromouse Blade light, weighing 21 grams (versus something conventional like Corsair's Dark Core RGB mouse that weighs 140 grams), but it's small enough to fall into the fingertip mouse category, a peripheral you support with only your fingertips. Such qualities make the Zeromouse Blade effortless to move around, and an extreme polling rate of 8,000 Hz doesn't hurt gaming performance either. But who is behind the design of this strange gaming mouse, and how did it come to be?