This PC Mouse Weighs Less Than An Ounce, But It's A Gaming Beast
There is a group within the gaming community that thrives on twitch-reaction, first-person, multiplayer shooters like Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and Apex Legends. Essentially, the quicker an in-game character can move or fire a weapon in these highly competitive games, the better. The quest for an advantage against other players has led to some out-of-the-box thinking, and the Zeromouse Blade is no exception.
With its strange minimalist outer shell that allows you to see its printed circuit board (PCB) within, the Zeromouse Blade looks bizarre, to say the least. Of course, this is far from the only example of oddities in the gaming industry, just look at some of the weirdest PC accessories we can't believe actually exist.
Not only is the Zeromouse Blade light, weighing 21 grams (versus something conventional like Corsair's Dark Core RGB mouse that weighs 140 grams), but it's small enough to fall into the fingertip mouse category, a peripheral you support with only your fingertips. Such qualities make the Zeromouse Blade effortless to move around, and an extreme polling rate of 8,000 Hz doesn't hurt gaming performance either. But who is behind the design of this strange gaming mouse, and how did it come to be?
A tech YouTuber, a dream, and a 3D-printed mouse modification
Optimum Tech is a popular YouTube channel starring Ali, who focuses heavily on PC customization and compact form factors. Not only does Ali create content on YouTube, but he also competes in online multiplayer games and streams gameplay on Twitch. After trying multiple mice without finding an ideal fit, Ali set out to create his ideal gaming mouse using as few material as possible.
At first, the Zeromouse was a mod for the Razer Viper V2 Pro PCB, meaning it was just an outer shell and you had to purchase the PCB separately. Essentially, you would utilize the electronic internals of a Razor gaming mouse by installing them into the ultra-light 3D-printed form factor of Zeromouse.
However, the latest iteration incorporates higher-quality resin and the Final Mouse Falcon module inside, so it comes with a PCB. It also sports Huano pink dot switches, with the left and right click buttons featuring a carefully calibrated travel distance, enabling a quick response while avoiding accidental clicking. Of course, the Zeromouse Blade is best reserved for competitive gaming, as you'd be better of considering one of the best ergonomic mouse options currently available for other repetitive PC tasks.
A few things to note about the Zeromouse Blade
One of the sticking points among some gamers regarding Optimum Tech's product is its lack of side buttons with one enthusiast on Reddit explaining, "My only gripe is the lack of side buttons, I use them way too frequently in games and out." The amount of buttons are an important consideration when choosing the best gaming mouse for your style of play.
With the Zeromous Blade, the sides are completely open with usable controls consisting of just the left and right buttons and a scroll wheel. Since Ali's goal with the Zeromouse Blade was to use as few materials as possible to reduce its weight, it's not surprising that there aren't additional buttons.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, the Zeromouse Blade product page states that it's completely sold out. So for those who were looking forward to using this mouse to dominate their favorite online multiplayer shooter, patience is key, until more inventory is available.