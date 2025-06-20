How To Contact Ryobi Customer Service & Keep Track Of Company Recalls That May Affect You
Ryobi has won over DIYers, tradespeople, and casual tool users alike with a host of handy tools over the years, making it possible to build an expansive neon green arsenal. Throughout the history of Ryobi tools, though, its products alone haven't ensured its rise to prominence in the tool world. Just as important a factor is its customer service. After all, Ryobi deals in power tools and home and yard appliances, which are prone to wear and tear over time, generating questions from users, or potentially not delivering right out of the box, so a line of communication with the company responsible is important.
Fortunately, if you're having trouble with or just have general questions or concerns about a Ryobi tool, getting hold of the brand isn't difficult. The Ryobi website offers a few different ways to contact customer service. You can call 1-800-525-2579 between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday, or use the same number to receive self-service via text 24/7. If you don't want to reach out over the phone, Ryobi's customer service mailbox is listed at 100 Innovation Way, Anderson, South Carolina, 29621. There's a link on the website to communicate through email if you so please.
Expanding on Ryobi's customer service benefits, the brand doesn't shy away from discussing its product recalls. Here's how to find them as the brand notifies the public of them.
Ryobi makes its recalls known
Recalls are far from unheard of in the power tool space. Sometimes, things go wrong at the factory, resulting in companies urging customers to stop using and return their products for their safety, or for the sake of their dollar. Ryobi has proven no exception to the malfunction bug, with recent history seeing some pretty major recalls hit the news cycle. If you're ever concerned that one or more of your Ryobi tools could be on the recall list, fret not. Ryobi makes it simple for customers to find out which of its products have been recalled, explaining what exactly has gone wrong and offering them other key information.
Much like Ryobi's customer service contact information, the company's recall notices are easily found online. The Ryobi Recall Notice page is loaded with vital information pertaining to tools that have been deemed hazardous in some way. It provides a list of tools that have been recalled, when they were deemed unfit for use, the time period of sale during which the tools were impacted, and where the now-recalled tools were sold. Each tool listing also comes with in-store notices and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission releases, as well as means of checking if your tool was affected, using information as the model and serial number to confirm its status.
What to do with a Ryobi tool under recall
In the event of one of your Ryobi tools being recalled, the first thing to do is to stop using it. Even if the malfunction highlighted in Ryobi's report of the recall hasn't made itself known to you yet, it's better to be safe than sorry. From here, you should look into the in-store notice on the aforementioned online Recall Notice page. This will provide you with the next steps, which involve calling a specific number — typically the Ryobi customer service line at 1-800-597-9624 — and following the necessary steps to get the faulty tool back to the company and acquire your reimbursement.
Fortunately, odds are you won't be out of luck if your Ryobi tool needs to be returned. Recalled tools aren't sent back without a plan in place for either a refund or a full replacement, and when you mail the recalled tool back, you won't even have to pay for shipping. All in all, Ryobi seems to make it as quick and painless as possible to have recalled tools returned, which makes sense considering how dangerous such tools can be. Look no further than the Ryobi hedge trimmer recall, which brought with it some pretty serious safety concerns for those who dared to continue using it.
Recalls are all over the power tool world, with Ryobi being just one of many brands to handle them. Fortunately for consumers, they don't need to chance it with risky products, as contacting Ryobi and keeping tabs on its recalls couldn't be simpler.