How To Contact Ryobi Customer Service & Keep Track Of Company Recalls That May Affect You

Ryobi has won over DIYers, tradespeople, and casual tool users alike with a host of handy tools over the years, making it possible to build an expansive neon green arsenal. Throughout the history of Ryobi tools, though, its products alone haven't ensured its rise to prominence in the tool world. Just as important a factor is its customer service. After all, Ryobi deals in power tools and home and yard appliances, which are prone to wear and tear over time, generating questions from users, or potentially not delivering right out of the box, so a line of communication with the company responsible is important.

Fortunately, if you're having trouble with or just have general questions or concerns about a Ryobi tool, getting hold of the brand isn't difficult. The Ryobi website offers a few different ways to contact customer service. You can call 1-800-525-2579 between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM EST, Monday through Friday, or use the same number to receive self-service via text 24/7. If you don't want to reach out over the phone, Ryobi's customer service mailbox is listed at 100 Innovation Way, Anderson, South Carolina, 29621. There's a link on the website to communicate through email if you so please.

Expanding on Ryobi's customer service benefits, the brand doesn't shy away from discussing its product recalls. Here's how to find them as the brand notifies the public of them.