Are Harley-Davidson Riding Boots Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

Known worldwide for their definitively styled V-twin cruisers, the Harley-Davidson Motor Company is no slouch in the merch department, either, offering wallets, backpacks, jewelry, drinking glasses — even a tire-tread firepit. While skeptics argue consumers are paying a premium to have a H-D logo slapped on a range of things you probably didn't even realize they make, we take a walk in their shoes and ask, "But are their riding boots any good?"

Judging by the user reviews on the Harley-Davidson website, they are indeed. The site offers two dozen styles in both men's and women's motorcycling boots, with the Hustin waterproof leather riding boot the men's best-seller. The Hustin receives four-and-a-half star rating from buyers, which is on par with the other styles. Many praise the Hustin's waterproofing, while others found the sizing on the small side, with one buyerfinding the wide-sized Hustin narrower than his normal-width everyday shoes.

A little over 5% of reviewers gave the Hustin boot one star, mostly due to size and fit. Some cited poor construction, with one revealing one of his glued-on boot heels fell off after only a year and half. "I'd highly recommend having some tack/nails put in," the reviewer wrote. Another critic said he had worn Harley boots for 15 years, but was unhappy with the quality of Hustin boots he purchased around early May. "The heel had started to come apart by mid July," he wrote.