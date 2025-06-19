Are Harley-Davidson Riding Boots Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
Known worldwide for their definitively styled V-twin cruisers, the Harley-Davidson Motor Company is no slouch in the merch department, either, offering wallets, backpacks, jewelry, drinking glasses — even a tire-tread firepit. While skeptics argue consumers are paying a premium to have a H-D logo slapped on a range of things you probably didn't even realize they make, we take a walk in their shoes and ask, "But are their riding boots any good?"
Judging by the user reviews on the Harley-Davidson website, they are indeed. The site offers two dozen styles in both men's and women's motorcycling boots, with the Hustin waterproof leather riding boot the men's best-seller. The Hustin receives four-and-a-half star rating from buyers, which is on par with the other styles. Many praise the Hustin's waterproofing, while others found the sizing on the small side, with one buyerfinding the wide-sized Hustin narrower than his normal-width everyday shoes.
A little over 5% of reviewers gave the Hustin boot one star, mostly due to size and fit. Some cited poor construction, with one revealing one of his glued-on boot heels fell off after only a year and half. "I'd highly recommend having some tack/nails put in," the reviewer wrote. Another critic said he had worn Harley boots for 15 years, but was unhappy with the quality of Hustin boots he purchased around early May. "The heel had started to come apart by mid July," he wrote.
These boots were made for riding -- or were they?
The heels on Harley-Davidson riding boots are questioned by users on the Harley subreddit, with one person saying the heel on his wife's boot melted off on his muffler. Another said the heels and soles came unglued on two pairs of boots, with others sharing similar stories.
Among the range of women's riding boots on the Harley website, the best-selling Marconis rate as highly as the men's, more than four-and-a-half stars from 290 reviews. However, many find the Marconi too roomy, with one wearer saying it runs bigger than her other Harley boots. Meanwhile, the women's Abney waterproof riding boot, another best seller, garners 4.72 stars from 110 reviews, with reviewers citing excellent tread, control, and comfort. Some users say these boots are comfortable enough for walking, with happy buyer saying she wears them to work as dress boots and also with jeans. One woman wrote that she wears them around the house — even to church. "I just wish the heel were a bit lower," she wrote.
Leather riding boots offer great protection out on the highway, but safety is not the only reason why motorcyclists wear so much leather. Style also plays a role — as one fashionista put it: "I don't ride a motorcycle, but you can bet your butt I wear H-D boots." And sometimes having a heel melt off on a hot exhaust pipe is the price you have to pay for that authentic look.
'They just don't make them like they used to'
The Harley-Davidson company has its riding boots made by Wolverine, known for their rugged workwear, using soles and welt construction by Goodyear. But some buyers, posting reviews after breaking their boots in, question their durability –– a commentary we find repeated on other motorcycling forums. Some purchasers note how uncomfortably hot their Harley-Davidson riding boots are in summer, particularly the waterproof models. Thankfully, the Lensfield riding boot, with its clever use of new cooling fabrics, is one of a range of Harley-Davidson accessories that will keep you cool on warm riding days.
Some members on the Harley subreddit claim the Milwaukee-based company sells two levels of wares: fashion gear, and riding gear. One Redditor complained, "I don't really trust a brand that thinks women don't need real riding gear," but another said the problem is not limited to Harley-Davidson, claiming too many manufacturers are making flimsy gear for women. Others talk of Harley-Davidson riding boots being priced too high, when the quality is not there. One diehard fan, however, disagreed, saying, "If you buy a pair made with a Goodyear welt, they can be resoled and will last a long long time."
Redditors mentioned quality alternatives, including boots from Bates, Danner, Doc Martens, Milwaukee Leather, and Red Wing. But as one user says, most manufacturers have now moved overseas, while another contends if you want quality, you need to buy real leather boots, handmade in America. Which, of course, comes at a premium cost.