This Emergency Rescue Robot Is A Real Parkour Master

When it comes to emergency response, there are a ton of barriers that even trained professionals need to overcome, such as being able to quickly reach the patient in the shortest amount of time possible. While some people get lucky, wherein there are trained first aid professionals or EMTs within reach, others are not, which means they'll need to wait until someone with medical knowledge or an emergency response background can assist them. For many emergency medical scenarios, like hemorrhages or airway obstruction, a National Library of Medicine study shares that there is often a critical 10-minute window. But even for other types of scenarios like those in the wild, such as a broken leg during a hike or getting stuck in the snow while snowboarding, it can cause a significant amount of distress to feel like a sitting duck.

Unfortunately, there may be moments when help needs more time to arrive, especially when difficult terrain is involved. In the past, this may even have led to unnecessary deaths, because the critical response window has passed. While it is possible to conduct emergency rescue in tough terrain, such as how the military has used helicopters to save wounded soldiers during real battle, this option isn't always available. Not to mention, they can be expensive for the average person if it is not covered by their insurance policies. Thankfully, with the development of super agile robots like the Unitree B2-W, these issues may become a thing of the past pretty soon.