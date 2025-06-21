Why American Cars Have Side Markers (But European Cars Don't)

American cars have some really interesting lighting features, with one of the best examples being the side markers on all American-spec cars. This has always been a topic of debate, especially when comparing them against European cars. For better or worse, American regulations have always dictated the lighting systems in cars, and this is one of the reasons why they work differently from the rest of the world.

Side marker lights are not the only unique lighting feature that American cars have, they also don't have amber turn signals, and larger trucks and SUVs which go over a certain width need to have marker lights at the front and back as well, just like the Ford Raptor, which the aftermarket now calls Raptor Lights. These marker lights are simply there to improve visibility of an approaching vehicle and to determine the length and the direction the vehicle is moving in while viewing it from the sides. They became mandatory in the U.S. from 1968. This, however, is not true for European cars, and they are not required to have side marker lights.

According to the NHTSA, "The purpose of side marker lamps is to enable a driver to see another vehicle that is approaching at an angle at night — and to see it early enough that the driver can stop in time to prevent a collision or, at least, slow down to reduce the severity of the collision."

An interesting fact about the side market lights that are seen on American cars is that they are two different colours. They need to be amber at the front and red at the back. This is to determine the direction the car is moving in.