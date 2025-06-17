You Can Charge Your Phone During A Blackout If You Use This USB Gadget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As summer approaches, so does the threat of severe storms for many people. Hurricane and tornado seasons are simply a part of life for many U.S. Americans, and these storms bring with them devastating weather that can not only destroy property, but they can also lead to prolonged power outages, even long after the storm passes. Losing power can turn into a dangerous situation if you lose access to food and the ability to communicate with your community and loved ones.
There are several ways to avoid this problem. Investing in a portable generator and stocking up on emergency supplies can be great for larger items, but generators can be prohibitively expensive, and maintaining large amounts of emergency rations and equipment isn't always an option for many people. If you only need to power something small, like a phone so you can call for help, there are more affordable options, like the Eton American Red Cross Clipray Clip-On Flashlight & Smartphone Charger.
The Eton tool, which you can buy from Amazon, allows you to charge your phone and create a powerful beam of light using nothing but your own strength. It's not as powerful as a generator by any means, and it won't replace things like portable power stations or other emergency tools. However, it can be extremely handy in an emergency situation.
How does the Eton tool work?
The Eton Red Cross phone charger works by transforming physical energy into electricity. To use the tool, you must crank the lever rapidly. According to the product description, cranking the tool for one minute can create enough electricity for 10 minutes of LED flashlight time, allowing you to navigate through a dark house after a power outage. You can also use the USB port to charge your smartphone and other portable devices — just be warned that using a crank charger to charge your phone is going to take a lot of time and a lot of energy. Though you will have to crank the tool pretty vigorously, customers claim that it is surprisingly powerful. One customer wrote, "USB powers my phone quicker than you would think. Gain 10% with about 4 minutes of cranking."
As the product's name implies, the Eton tool is officially licensed by the American Red Cross, the humanitarian aid organization that provides assistance and emergency disaster relief around the world. The tool features a built-in carabiner clip, enabling easy and convenient transportation, while its small size allows you to quickly store the flashlight in a backpack or purse. The Eton Red Cross emergency tool costs $14.99 and is rated highly by customers, boasting 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 4,000 reviews. As mentioned, the tool isn't the most efficient way to power your phone or provide light during a blackout. However, it is a useful device to keep on hand for emergencies, and most customers echo the sentiments expressed above, saying that while the tool isn't super powerful, it is useful for emergencies.