You Can Charge Your Phone During A Blackout If You Use This USB Gadget

As summer approaches, so does the threat of severe storms for many people. Hurricane and tornado seasons are simply a part of life for many U.S. Americans, and these storms bring with them devastating weather that can not only destroy property, but they can also lead to prolonged power outages, even long after the storm passes. Losing power can turn into a dangerous situation if you lose access to food and the ability to communicate with your community and loved ones.

There are several ways to avoid this problem. Investing in a portable generator and stocking up on emergency supplies can be great for larger items, but generators can be prohibitively expensive, and maintaining large amounts of emergency rations and equipment isn't always an option for many people. If you only need to power something small, like a phone so you can call for help, there are more affordable options, like the Eton American Red Cross Clipray Clip-On Flashlight & Smartphone Charger.

The Eton tool, which you can buy from Amazon, allows you to charge your phone and create a powerful beam of light using nothing but your own strength. It's not as powerful as a generator by any means, and it won't replace things like portable power stations or other emergency tools. However, it can be extremely handy in an emergency situation.