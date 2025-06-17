Can A Black Hawk Helicopter Be Flown Remotely?

Thanks to new technology that allows aircraft to be flown from miles away, autonomous flying helicopters could be the future of the U.S. Army. In 2025, it was reported that the U.S. Army was partnering with aerospace company Skyryse to implement its SkyOS program, which would reduce pilot training time and allow the Army's 2,400 Black Hawks — and other aircraft — to be controlled without the need for a pilot at all. This is all focused on making the aircraft safer to operate, and more effective.

"By combining the Army's operational expertise with Skyryse's leadership in rotorcraft flight controls and automation, we have a unique opportunity to make flying simple and safe enough that any serviceperson can fly any aircraft," said Skyryse CEO Dr. Mark Groden.

It's been nearly a decade since the U.S. Army started testing out autonomous Black Hawks, with efforts ramping up more recently. In 2022, an autonomous Black Hawk demonstrated cargo resupply missions and rescue operations, led by Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky company and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Then in late 2024, the Marines called on Sikorsky to showcase how it could autonomously fly the Black Hawk in battle.