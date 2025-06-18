How Long Does The Lenovo Legion Go S Last On A Full Battery?
Gone are the days when you had to spend thousands of dollars to get a gaming laptop or build a gaming desktop setup to enjoy your favorite games. These days, you can get handheld gaming devices that are not only cheaper but also offer several benefits like portability, ease of use, extensive gaming libraries, and more. If we talk about handheld consoles, the Lenovo Legion Go S is one of the best options if you've a budget of around $800. Interestingly, Lenovo has released two variants of the Legion Go S — one runs on Windows 11, whereas the other runs on SteamOS.
Besides the difference in the operating system, almost all the specs of both gaming consoles are the same. They're powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor and come with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. While these specifications may give you an idea of how well the games will perform, you must be interested to know for how long you'll be able to play your favorite games on the Lenovo console. So, let's check out the battery specification of the Lenovo Legion Go S and how long it can keep the device running on a full charge.
Lenovo Legion Go S Battery Life
Lenovo released the original Legion Go back in the fall of 2023, and one of our primary concerns with the gaming device was its battery life. In our testing, we found that the 49.2 WHr battery was able to keep the device running for just over an hour while playing the games at their maximum settings. We were hoping that Lenovo would address the low battery performance issue in the Legion Go S, but unfortunately, they have not.
Although the new device comes with a 55.5 WHr battery, which is slightly better than what you get in the original Legion Go, the performance is almost similar. While playing games like Oblivion: Remastered at high frame rates, we got just over an hour of battery life in the Windows version of the Lenovo gaming console. Definitely, you'll get a slightly better battery life playing less resource-demanding games like Into the Beach or Vampire Survivors.
The SteamOS version of the Lenovo console also offers similar battery backup. Testers at PC Mag found that the SteamOS-powered console lasted for around 1 hour and 39 minutes upon playing Baldur's Gate 3. Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go S isn't the longest-lasting device when compared with its close competitor, the Steam Deck OLED, which offers a battery life of around three hours. With that said, when the Legion Go S battery runs out, you can charge it to 100% in about 80 minutes using the 65W charger that comes in the box.
These Things Can Affect the Lenovo Legion Go S Battery Life
There are several factors that can make the difference between the good and average battery life of your Lenovo Legion Go S. First up is the screen brightness. If you always keep the brightness level at maximum on your gaming handheld, then its battery will drain fast. Instead, you should keep the brightness slider at lower levels in darker areas. And when you move to brighter areas, you can increase the brightness level at your convenience.
Playing games at maximum graphics settings can also reduce the battery life of the Legion Go S. This is because, at maximum game settings, your device will need to use the GPU more to generate a higher number of pixels, which will ultimately require more battery. So, unless you are near a power source, it would be best to play games at lower graphic settings to save battery.Your device's power plan also plays a vital role in determining its battery life. To get the best battery life, you should change the power plan to Balanced and disable the Processor performance boost mode option.
Next up, you can adjust the Legion's built-in settings to get better battery life. You should choose Power Saving in the Performance mode option and also lower the refresh rate. While these settings will help reduce battery consumption, you may experience some lag in the device's performance due to these settings. Lastly, the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi of your handheld will constantly look for devices to connect to, which will ultimately affect your device's battery life. So, it is better to keep these options disabled when not in use.