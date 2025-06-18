How Long Does The Lenovo Legion Go S Last On A Full Battery?

Lenovo released the original Legion Go back in the fall of 2023, and one of our primary concerns with the gaming device was its battery life. In our testing, we found that the 49.2 WHr battery was able to keep the device running for just over an hour while playing the games at their maximum settings. We were hoping that Lenovo would address the low battery performance issue in the Legion Go S, but unfortunately, they have not.

Although the new device comes with a 55.5 WHr battery, which is slightly better than what you get in the original Legion Go, the performance is almost similar. While playing games like Oblivion: Remastered at high frame rates, we got just over an hour of battery life in the Windows version of the Lenovo gaming console. Definitely, you'll get a slightly better battery life playing less resource-demanding games like Into the Beach or Vampire Survivors.

The SteamOS version of the Lenovo console also offers similar battery backup. Testers at PC Mag found that the SteamOS-powered console lasted for around 1 hour and 39 minutes upon playing Baldur's Gate 3. Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go S isn't the longest-lasting device when compared with its close competitor, the Steam Deck OLED, which offers a battery life of around three hours. With that said, when the Legion Go S battery runs out, you can charge it to 100% in about 80 minutes using the 65W charger that comes in the box.