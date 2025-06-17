This USB Gadget May Be The Trick To Surviving A Freezing Office Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a problem in offices across America: Even in the dog days of summer, the AC can make it feel like you're dealing with sub-zero temperatures at your desk. If you work in one of these environments, you've probably done any number of things to cope. You may bring an extra layer to throw on while sitting at your desk, or you may even place a space heater strategically underneath it if you're especially sensitive to the cold. You pull out all of the stops and even use some of the gadgets that kept you warm during the winter months, all in the name of not letting the office AC win.

However, one part of your body often remains exposed even after you've bundled up and cranked up the heat: your mouse hand. Gloves aren't exactly practical while working, so our hands often get left out in the cold. What you might not know is that there's a gadget designed to give your frozen fingers a fighting chance: a USB heated mouse pad that doubles as a hand warmer. These USB-powered devices wrap your hand in warmth while providing enough space to scroll and click so you can get your job done.