Why High-Performance Cars Use Drilled And Slotted Rotors

By now, you must be wondering why all cars don't have these drilled and slotted rotors. After all, better performance is good even if all you do is school and grocery runs.

For starters, it's not as cheap as standard rotors, and money dictates the industry a lot more than we care to admit. Secondly, our brakes simply don't get hot enough to require spending money on that kind of brake pads. Unless you're towing, street racing, or descending long steep roads regularly, there's hardly ever going to be a situation where your brakes will see the kind of stress that needs that.

Lastly, and counter-intuitively, these performance brakes aren't as durable as regular brake rotors. They are more prone to warping and cracking due to the drilled holes, which is why automakers usually go for vented brake discs for more street-worthy performance instead of drilled rotors. But that's not even all of it; drilled and slotted rotors will cause your brake pads to wear out faster. Increased bite and grip for the brake pads means more unnecessary wear, which means you'll have to spend more money maintaining your car.