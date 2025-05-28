Are Drilled And Slotted Rotors Good For Daily Driving?

A lot of people don't realize it, but upgrading your braking system with new brake rotors is one of the most crucial adjustments you can make to your vehicle. By doing so, you'll drastically improve your car's braking performance and your overall safety. However, when it comes to replacing your brake rotors, there is one thing that tends to stir up interest and confusion: drilled and slotted rotors. Now, you'll likely find drilled or slotted rotors (or a combination of both) peeking through the wheels of sports cars and high-capacity towing vehicles. This is because they feature holes and grooves that are not just for looks, but also to enhance brake performance, especially under certain conditions (say, extreme heat).

Advertisement

But since they are better-suited for frequent hard stops and aggressive applications, can they still handle typical daily drives like highway cruising and school runs? In a nutshell, yes, drilled and slotted rotors can be used for daily driving. However, the perks might not be as noticeable as you think, and even worse, they might do more harm than good. In fact, when used in daily driving (where performance is not a must), they can crack over time, resulting in costly replacements. They might even shorten the lifespan of other brake components, including the brake pads. This is particularly true for those who are not used to pushing their vehicle to its limits (for instance, like towing a heavy trailer).

Advertisement