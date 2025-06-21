7 Photography Techniques For Mastering Iconic Film Looks Using Digital Gear

This new filter from PolarPro is essentially a ½ strength gold mist filter that mimics the effect of Kodak Portra 400 film, with the help of additional digital presets which are applied in post processing. This makes it something of an interesting hybrid of optical and digital technology that I haven't seen before, and it delivers striking results.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The filter itself sparkles when you angle it into a light source, and delivers an effect which softens the image slightly and produces a golden glow. This is very subtle, and it produces a pleasing and distinct effect without severely impacting image quality. However, that's just the first part of using this filter, as the next step begins when you get home to edit your footage on a computer.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The presets for Adobe Lightroom and Premiere Pro are easy to install and deliver distinct looks. The Portra 400 Cine filter is striking and bold, whereas Golden Hour delivers a more mild flavor of the same filter, and Gold Fade is a flatter, more faded look (as the name implies). The Dream Chrome preset brings a very different look with cooler temperatures overall, which really serves to isolate golden highlights so that they stand out in the picture.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Overall, this filter can be used to deliver a striking filmlike effect when used in combination with the included presets, or on its own to add a really pleasing subtle look to your images. I particularly enjoyed the effect produced by shooting with it into a strong backlight.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The CineGold filter is available in a number of different screw-in filter sizes, as well as 4X5, and in PolarPro's magnetic-locking Helix filter system. They are available starting at $69.99 from PolarPro's online store.