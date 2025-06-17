This USB Gadget Lets You Make A Custom PC Power Button

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a PC user, you know the drill: whenever you want to turn on your computer, you have to reach under your desk to press the power button on the tower. While it's a minor annoyance that takes less than a couple of seconds, it can still get old, especially if it's something you have to do every day. What you might not know is there's a simple fix for this: a USB-powered external power button you can place right on your desk, like the Azmxdvp external PC power button, which retails for $8.99 on Amazon. All you have to do is route the gadget's main cable to your motherboard's power switch header and plug the USB connector into a port to power the lighting. After that, you'll be able to power on your PC with a single press, just like with the built-in switch on your computer case.

The idea behind this gadget is convenience, and after using it, you might agree it's one of those USB-powered tools every PC user should know about to make their lives easier. In addition to being practical, it can make the simple act of turning on your computer a little more fun. This gadget can be useful if you have a custom or minimal build where the tower isn't easy to reach. Whether you're building your first rig or upgrading your workspace, a USB PC power button is one of those low-cost upgrades that might not seem necessary until you've used it a few times