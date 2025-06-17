This USB Gadget Lets You Make A Custom PC Power Button
As a PC user, you know the drill: whenever you want to turn on your computer, you have to reach under your desk to press the power button on the tower. While it's a minor annoyance that takes less than a couple of seconds, it can still get old, especially if it's something you have to do every day. What you might not know is there's a simple fix for this: a USB-powered external power button you can place right on your desk, like the Azmxdvp external PC power button, which retails for $8.99 on Amazon. All you have to do is route the gadget's main cable to your motherboard's power switch header and plug the USB connector into a port to power the lighting. After that, you'll be able to power on your PC with a single press, just like with the built-in switch on your computer case.
The idea behind this gadget is convenience, and after using it, you might agree it's one of those USB-powered tools every PC user should know about to make their lives easier. In addition to being practical, it can make the simple act of turning on your computer a little more fun. This gadget can be useful if you have a custom or minimal build where the tower isn't easy to reach. Whether you're building your first rig or upgrading your workspace, a USB PC power button is one of those low-cost upgrades that might not seem necessary until you've used it a few times
How this external power button works and why it might be worth adding to your setup
While your mind might be on USB gadgets that will come in handy this summer, this little desktop power button could be the one you end up using most. That's because turning your PC on is likely part of your daily routine, and this gadget can make it faster and easier. Although it's a USB gadget, it doesn't work like a USB keyboard or macro pad. Instead, it draws power from one of your PC's USB ports while connecting to your motherboard's power switch header. In other words, it works the same way as your case's built-in power button, only it has a 6.5-foot cable so you can put it right on your desk for easy access.
To install the PC power button, you'll have to open your PC case and route the button's cable to the corresponding pins on your motherboard. Once it's connected, the button will perform a standard power-on or shutdown operation with a single press, just like the original switch. It uses a mechanical key switch, similar to those that make mechanical keyboards so popular, making it feel more tactile and responsive. The power button has a subtle gradient lighting effect to add some color to your setup and comes with double-sided adhesive pads for secure mounting. The package also includes a splitter cable so you can keep using your case's original power button along with the external one.