What Happened To The Copy Keyboard From Shark Tank Season 14?

"Shark Tank" fans can tell you that a little energy and eccentricity can take you a long way in securing a deal from the series' panel of investors. They'd likely also be quick to tell you that a high-energy presentation fit with some low-key theatrics will only get you so far, because at the end of the day, if your product doesn't live up to the hype, securing an investment deal like Season 12 success story Larq did can be an uphill battle.

That lesson has been hard-learned by even some of the savvier presenters who've graced the "Shark Tank" during its primetime tenure, and San Diego entrepreneur Scotty Trujillo joined their ranks during his Season 14 pitch. Trujillo appeared on the show seeking financial backing for his product, the Copy Keyboard — a clever miniature keyboard that connects directly to your computer and offers a simpler, more comfortable way for users to copy and paste content in spreadsheets, docs, and, presumably, any other program you might be running.

Trujillo walked into the studio seeking a $40,000 investment he hoped to use to ramp up production on his product, offering 25% of his company in return. While his energy was through the roof throughout, the sharks clearly had some reservations about the investment opportunity, and weren't exactly throwing money at Trujillo and his product. Here's a look at how things played out as Trujillo attempted to convince them that his Copy Keyboard was the next big thing.

