What Happened To The Copy Keyboard From Shark Tank Season 14?
"Shark Tank" fans can tell you that a little energy and eccentricity can take you a long way in securing a deal from the series' panel of investors. They'd likely also be quick to tell you that a high-energy presentation fit with some low-key theatrics will only get you so far, because at the end of the day, if your product doesn't live up to the hype, securing an investment deal like Season 12 success story Larq did can be an uphill battle.
That lesson has been hard-learned by even some of the savvier presenters who've graced the "Shark Tank" during its primetime tenure, and San Diego entrepreneur Scotty Trujillo joined their ranks during his Season 14 pitch. Trujillo appeared on the show seeking financial backing for his product, the Copy Keyboard — a clever miniature keyboard that connects directly to your computer and offers a simpler, more comfortable way for users to copy and paste content in spreadsheets, docs, and, presumably, any other program you might be running.
Trujillo walked into the studio seeking a $40,000 investment he hoped to use to ramp up production on his product, offering 25% of his company in return. While his energy was through the roof throughout, the sharks clearly had some reservations about the investment opportunity, and weren't exactly throwing money at Trujillo and his product. Here's a look at how things played out as Trujillo attempted to convince them that his Copy Keyboard was the next big thing.
What happened to Copy Keyboard on Shark Tank?
The Copy Keyboard creator indeed stepped into the "Shark Tank" studio in full firecracker mode, delivering a boisterous, wild-eyed pitch that captivated the series' billionaire panelists. Like Season 13's Tenikle presenter, he brought a little theatricality to the pitch as well, quickly revealing that the arm he'd contained in a sling was due to an unfortunate lobster claw condition suffered from repeated copying and pasting on his computer. Fully committing to the gag, he even had a rubber lobster claw glove on his hand.
Theatrics aside, both Trujillo's concept and his product prove clever enough, cutting the claw-inducing keystrokes down to one simple action. He did so by inventing a two-key keyboard that plugs into a computer via a USB port. One of those keys is designed to perform the copy function, with the other to paste. While the novelty was not lost on the sharks, the panelists were not entirely sold on Trujillo's Copy Keyboard, despite boasts that he'd logged more than $42,000 in sales and earned 20 million views on TikTok.
Part of the issue was that Trujillo did not hold a patent for the idea, meaning any company could potentially copy the concept. Moreover, Mark Cuban was quick to point out that computer keys can already be reprogrammed to perform the same function. It was also quickly apparent that Trujillo was a novice on the business side, not even understanding the difference between a pre-order and a waitlisted item. Suffice it to say, Trujillo left the studio without an investment deal in place.
What happened to Copy Keyboard after Shark Tank?
On top of that disappointment, things got a little ugly by pitch's end, with Robert Herjavec not only mocking the product by mimicking the copy and paste of an "I'm out" from his fellow sharks to proffer his own, but going on to say, "The product is crap." Unnecessary diss aside, Herjavec was actually quite taken with Scotty Trujillo, even admitting that — as with Season 8's Toor Lock Box inventor – he was almost tempted to invest just based on the entrepreneur's infectious energy. But as we noted, energy will only get you so far on "Shark Tank," thus Trujillo was forced to forge ahead with the Copy Keyboard concept on his own.
For his part, Trujillo was gracious even in the face of Herjavec's insult, profusely thanking the panelists for listening to his pitch despite not landing a deal. Still, as the entrepreneur admitted sometime later during an appearance on the UnMuted Podcast, he was quite crestfallen after his "Shark Tank" bust. Nonetheless, he eventually pulled himself together and got back to work, re-designing the Copy Keyboard website and working to develop a new three-key design that also incorporated a "Cut" function along with the "Copy."
In the interim, he no doubt experienced a bit of a sales bump after the Season 14 episode of "Shark Tank" aired in 2023. At one point, he was even selling the device through an official Copy Keyboard storefront on Amazon. Trujillo was also managing social media sites for the product that boasted many followers. So, at least in the wake of "Shark Tank," things were looking up for Trujillo and the Copy Keyboard.
Is Copy Keyboard still in business today?
Whatever good times Scotty Trujillo and Copy Keyboard might've endured after that "Shark Tank" appearance, it seems they did not last long. As of this writing, it appears Trujillo's three key version of the Copy Keyboard never made it to market. Likewise, the clever two-key originals are listed as "currently unavailable" on Amazon, with the Copy Keyboard storefront no longer functioning. The same would appear to be true for the company's official website, and Copy Keyboard's socials have also long been silent, with the brand's last Instagram post coming in June of 2023.
Given all that, it looks like Copy Keyboard is no longer in business. It's not entirely clear why things didn't work, but a lack of a patent may have played a role in the downfall, as there are now several other copy-and-paste keyboards available through Amazon. There are even models boasting 3, 4, and even 6 keys available, including those offering "Save" and "Search" functions.
As for Trujillo, it is unclear what the man behind the Copy Keyboard is up to today, as the entrepreneur does not appear to have a LinkedIn profile. He does have a personal TikTok page that appears active as of May 2025. Though he incorrectly lists the season and episode number of his "Shark Tank" appearance, the page also features the comment "Copy Keyboard 2026?" So he may be developing some redesigned product that could one day receive a primetime pitch of its own.
Full seasons and individual episodes of "Shark Tank" can now be purchased or rented through Prime Video.