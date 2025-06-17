Why Does Always On Display Move Around On Your Android Phone?

The always-on display, or AOD, is one of the most convenient features common to newer Android phones. Thanks to battery-friendly OLED smartphone displays, which only illuminate the pixels being used at any time, it is possible to display a clock, notifications, and other glanceable information without the AOD using too much battery. This allows you to check the time and see if any notifications require your attention without needing to touch your phone. Depending on the manufacturer, you can even interact with the AOD for a quick shortcut to your clock, calendar, or notifications.

However, if you're using one of the many phones with always-on displays from the likes of Samsung, Google, and other manufacturers, you may have noticed something strange. The location of the always-on clock isn't consistent. You may sometimes notice that it isn't centered on the screen, or that it has shifted from the top of the screen to the middle or bottom. The shifting can certainly be annoying. It may even lead you to worry that something might be wrong with your Android phone. However, you can rest assured that a restless, always-on display is nothing to be worried about.

Not only is the shifting position of your phone's always-on display normal, it's a necessary feature designed to protect your phone from damage. Because of the way OLED smartphone displays work, leaving the clock in a single location could lead to serious issues. Let's dive into the details.