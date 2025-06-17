Can You Supercharge A Ford EcoBoost Engine? (And Should You?)

Modifying cars is big business, and regardless of whether you drive a Toyota Camry or a Lamborghini Revuelto, there are tuning options out there. Some cars, however, lend themselves to tuning culture more than others, and one brand that tuners simply cannot stay away from, is Ford. Everything from the evergreen Ford F-150 pickup truck, through to the humdrum Focus hatchback and iconic Mustang muscle car – seemingly no Ford is safe from the clutches of the tuning crowd. Due to this, the extent of off-the-shelf modifications available for these models is pretty extensive, with specialists offering everything from interior kits to upgraded turbos and carbon fiber body panels.

Something that proves a little tougher to find, though, is a supercharger kit for any of the EcoBoost-equipped models. EcoBoost engines range in size and cylinder count, from 1.0-liter three-cylinder motors, up to 3.5-liter V6 mills. What they all have in common, though, is the fact that they are all turbocharged — hence the name, Eco-Boost. Supercharging and turbocharging, often dubbed twincharging, isn't impossible, although it's quite uncommon. So, is it possible to supercharge an EcoBoost engine? The answer is yes, but how much work is involved, and is it really worth it? We delve into the details below.