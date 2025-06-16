No, Floppy Disks Aren't Dead: Here's How They're Still Being Used

When talking about vintage tech from the '90s, it's common for millennials to bring up the Walkman, Tamagotchi, Polaroid cameras, and CDs. All of these died out and then saw a recent resurgence — save for CDs, which never really went away and are still largely used by the music industry. One piece of '90s tech that has seemingly been forgotten and never returned, though, is the floppy disk. Although it still holds on as the standard icon for the "Save" function in computers and apps, nothing much has been said about this physical storage format in both mainstream and alternative media in recent years. And this is likely because the floppy disk is now considered a relic of the past.

Interestingly, though floppy disks are obsolete in modern computing, they remain in use in some niches. Hence, we can't really consider them dead, especially when very important industries still rely on them for official storage use. One industry that continues to utilize floppy disks is the aviation industry. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) still uses floppy disks to manage flight and air traffic data. The reason why many airports in the country still use floppy disks is that the entire infrastructure of air traffic control systems was developed in the 1990s, and at the time, floppy disks were the standard storage format for computers. However, amid concerns about how the outdated format affects the safety and efficiency of modern air travel, the FAA is working to eliminate the dated tech soon.

