How Many F-22 Raptors Does The US Air Force Have?

The F-22 Raptor is an incredibly advanced fighter, and it's also the first fifth-generation aircraft produced, having taken to the skies in December 2005. Since then, more F-22s have been built, and they're used solely by the United States Air Force. An interesting quirk of the F-22's development and the way the U.S. Congress has dealt with it is that it's so advanced that U.S. law bans it from being exported. You'd think that having such an advanced jet would lead to a huge American fleet, but that's not the case for the F-22.

The program to create the F-22 involved a long process of developing nascent technology in several areas, including propulsion and stealth. It resulted in a highly capable stealth fighter, but at immense cost, which was the F-22's production downfall. The U.S. Air Force only received 195 F-22s, and that number isn't likely to increase. When the U.S. Senate killed the F-22 program, the previously planned 750 aircraft order was curtailed to just 195.

Eight of the produced planes were used for testing, leaving only 187 operational F-22s. That's a small number of jets, but as the F-22 was discontinued, getting more is unlikely. The National Interest reported on a 2017 study that it would cost $50 billion to restart production and deliver another 194 aircraft. It's cheaper and more desirable for the Air Force to focus its attention on the F-35A Lightning II, which has taken up the role of its primary fifth-generation fighter jet.

