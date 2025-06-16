What Exactly Is A 'Planet Parade' And How Often Do They Happen?

In early 2025, the world observed a rare planetary parade event that won't be seen again until 2040. On the last day of February, seven planets appeared to align at the same time, creating a rare scene in the night sky. The event is broadly called a planetary parade. However, technically, it's not a parade as all the planets are spaced apart unevenly and moving at different speeds.

Nevertheless, being able to spot seven of them in the night sky is a special event and elicits that moniker. Interestingly, it's not an astronomical term, but more of a colloquial designation. As per NASA, when you can see four, five, or more planets in the night sky, it is often referred to as a planetary parade or planetary alignment.

Most of the time, it's just the view of multiple planets close to each other. On a special few occasions, they appear to align, almost as if they are all coursing the same path. The phenomenon is rare for our eyes because we are observing their movement from within the plane of reference, almost like watching other race cars move on a flat track as you finish your own lap.

In astrophysics, it's just a periodic event where multiple planetary bodies sharing a common star appear collectively to an observer's perspective. However, as not all planets are visible to the naked eye during a parade due to their sheer distance, you will need a telescope to see them, and proper knowledge of where to look.