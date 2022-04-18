The Rare Planet Alignment You Need To Watch Out For This Month

Several planets in our solar system are lining up this month, with NASA explaining that the four astral bodies will continue to be visible through the rest of April 2022. The convergence started with Venus, Mars, and Saturn appearing to make a line across the early morning sky at the beginning of April. Jupiter later joined the ranks around the middle of the month.

Unlike such events detailed in works of fiction, this planetary alignment doesn't open extra-dimensional portals and, technically, it's not really an alignment, as the celestial bodies aren't actually that close together out in space (they just look like it from here on Earth). While the event won't break the fabric of reality as we know it, it's still pretty significant.

Each of these planets takes a different amount of time to orbit the sun, ranging from 225 days for Venus to 29 of our years for Saturn. With that much of a gap between their completed orbits, it can take decades or more for an arrangement like this to happen — and this is just four of the seven planets in our solar system, not including Earth.