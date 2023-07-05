New Sandwiched Planet Formation Theory Could Explain How Smaller Planets Evolved

When it comes to explaining how planets are formed, the protoplanetary hypothesis is the most widely accepted explanation. In simple terms, the donut-shaped disc of dust and gas around a star forms the building block of planets. These particles clump together over time, like a snowball, to form larger celestial bodies like planets, a process that can take millions of years.

Now, scientists at the University of Warwick claim to have discovered a new method of planet formation that says two larger planets in the protoplanetary disc of a star can lead to the creation of a smaller planet between them. The team is calling it the "sandwich" theory and their findings have been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society journal.

While the mechanics of how exactly sandwich planet formation happens requires further research, it answers one crucial piece of the cosmic puzzle. "This theory could present a possible explanation for the formation of small planets, like Mars and Uranus, which are each surrounded by larger planets," says the team.

The "sandwiched planet formation" theory offers a rather unique perspective on planetary genesis with respect to their size and geological chemistry. But there are a few oddities that evade even the new theory. In 2020, scientists spotted an exoplanet named K2-25b in the Hyades cluster that is unusually dense and defies conventional theories about planet formation.