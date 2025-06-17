Why Do Some EcoBoost Engines Use A Wet Belt? (And Why Are They Controversial?)

Ford is one of America's oldest automakers, and also one of the most influential of all time, being accredited with making a success of mass-producing cars on a moving assembly line — a feat which genuinely changed the way an entire industry moved forward. While Ford has made some remarkable decisions, such as taking Ferrari on and dominating 1960s Le Mans, Ford has also made some pretty controversial moves.

One such move was to begin producing engines which operate using a wet belt, and to cram them under the hoods of as many models as possible. Simply put, a wet belt is a timing belt that operates within the engine itself and is lubricated by the engine oil. This is unusual, as most cars with timing belts have them on the outside of the actual engine, and therefore they operate as dry belts. There are a plethora of reasons why Ford may have done this, such as to promote compact engine design, or for reduced friction on the belt itself. Whatever the reasons may be, the American automaker has upset more than just a few by implementing the design en masse. This is because Ford's wet belt system has been known to fail spectacularly, and cost a pretty penny to repair.

