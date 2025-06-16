How Does Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Vacuum Pump Work (And Where Can You Buy It?)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
HVAC professionals need a good vacuum pump to evacuate air, moisture, and contaminants from refrigerant lines before recharging older systems or installing new ones. There are a lot of options out there to choose from, but most require running an extension cord to a power outlet. This can be an inconvenience at the best of times, but there are also plenty of situations where it might mark a significant challenge. Maybe you're setting up a system on a new construction that hasn't been connected to the grid yet, maybe you're working on a mobile refrigeration unit attached to a truck, or maybe you're simply working on a rooftop and don't want to deal with dragging a cord up a ladder.
The Milwaukee M18 5 CFM Vacuum Pump is one option that you might consider if you want to try to circumnavigate those challenges. This is a battery-powered tool, which makes it an attractive option for remote use as well as to have on hand for situations where you're concerned that the power might go out. This portability, coupled with the tool's powerful motor, makes a compelling case for the pump as one of the top Milwaukee tools you can get that will come in handy for HVAC jobs. Those who are thinking about buying one of these pumps might first want to learn a bit more about how they work, where they can get one and how much it costs.
How does the Milwaukee M18 5 CFM Fuel Vacuum Pump work?
The Milwaukee M18 5 CFM Fuel Vacuum Pump is a self-priming cordless liquid pump. It has a Powerstate brushless motor, which boasts instant power and the company claims is able to offer corded levels of performance during pulldowns. This is powered by the same Redlithium batteries that drive the rest of Milwaukee's M18 tool system, making it an easy addition for those who already collect the company's products. It has ½-inch, ⅜-inch, and ¼-inch port compatibility, a check valve that protects the vacuum when the pump runs dry and maintains suction, a gas ballast valve that helps to reduce how frequently you need to change the oil, a ball valve that isolates the pump so you can change the battery without losing pressure, and Redlink Plus onboard computer intelligence, which serves to maximize performance and prevent overload from occurring. There are also two operational modes you can use the pump in: Default Mode for faster speed with larger hoses and a 60-minute runtime, and Manifold Mode, which prioritizes efficiency by adjusting the pump's speed to that of the manifold, enabling up to 90 minutes of runtime.
So, how does the machine actually work? The pump itself is a two-stage rotary vane. This is a type of oil-sealed vacuum pump that, as the name suggests, operates in two stages: High pressure and low pressure. This serves to create higher volume flow rates than single-stage oil-sealed pumps by rapidly evacuating air and vapors to an ultimate vacuum of 25 microns.
Where can you buy the Milwaukee M18 5 CFM Fuel Vacuum Pump?
Now that you know a little bit more about the pump and how it works, you might be interested in getting one for yourself. Fortunately, the tool is available from a large variety of retail outlets, both online and in physical stores across the U.S.
The official Milwaukee website currently has the product listed from several major hardware retailers that the company counts among it's authorized dealers, including Home Depot, Acme Tools, Northern Tool and Equipment, Tool Up, Zoro, Max Tool, Ohio Power Tool, Supply House, Summit Racing Equipment, and Factory Authorized Outlet for the basic MSRP of $8.49.99. Other, non-authorized dealers, such as Amazon, currently have the tool listed for this price as well, though there are certain risks with buying Milwaukee tools and accessories this way. The pump is also available at Grainger, though it is currently priced at $1,412.22 there, so you might be better off getting it from a different store.