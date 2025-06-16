How Does Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Vacuum Pump Work (And Where Can You Buy It?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HVAC professionals need a good vacuum pump to evacuate air, moisture, and contaminants from refrigerant lines before recharging older systems or installing new ones. There are a lot of options out there to choose from, but most require running an extension cord to a power outlet. This can be an inconvenience at the best of times, but there are also plenty of situations where it might mark a significant challenge. Maybe you're setting up a system on a new construction that hasn't been connected to the grid yet, maybe you're working on a mobile refrigeration unit attached to a truck, or maybe you're simply working on a rooftop and don't want to deal with dragging a cord up a ladder.

The Milwaukee M18 5 CFM Vacuum Pump is one option that you might consider if you want to try to circumnavigate those challenges. This is a battery-powered tool, which makes it an attractive option for remote use as well as to have on hand for situations where you're concerned that the power might go out. This portability, coupled with the tool's powerful motor, makes a compelling case for the pump as one of the top Milwaukee tools you can get that will come in handy for HVAC jobs. Those who are thinking about buying one of these pumps might first want to learn a bit more about how they work, where they can get one and how much it costs.