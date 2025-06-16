Does The US Military Accept Fighter Pilots Who Wear Glasses?

While you don't have to be among the most legendary fighter pilots in history to fly for the United States military, not just anyone can hop into the cockpit of a jet and fly off on a mission. To be a military pilot requires rigorous training, extensive knowledge of flying and military procedures, and the physical ability to handle the wear and tear of high-speed flight. After all, the United States military sets forth demanding requirements for those interested in getting behind some flight controls. However, there are aspects that one might think of as a disqualifying factor, but aren't at all.

Advertisement

For instance, if someone wears glasses, one might think this would prevent them from becoming a pilot. Excellent vision is important when zipping through the skies, and, of course, a helmet needs to fit properly for protection. In reality, someone is able to become a pilot for the United States military if they have to wear glasses. This is true for the Air Force as well as the Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and the Army. However, the fact that they'll likely have to deal with issues like glasses moving, fogging up, and others could make them more of a nuisance than one would hope.

Still, even though hitting the runway with lenses on could be absolutely unbearable for some, it's entirely doable nonetheless. While the military does accept people who wear glasses to be pilots, there are strict vision requirements for each branch that not all can meet.

Advertisement