Do Color Blind Glasses Actually Work? Here's What Users Say

Colorblind glasses aren't magic. They don't fix color blindness, and they don't give you "normal" color vision. What the glasses actually do is filter out specific wavelengths of light that normally confuse the brain. They reduce the overlap between red and green signals, helping users perceive more contrast between them.

But their effectiveness is a point of intense scrutiny. A 2018 study, carried out by the University of Granada Department of Optics, tested EnChroma glasses on 48 colorblind volunteers. Only one person reported a noticeable difference. They found that these glasses may make some colors more noticeable, but at the expense of others. And people online seem to agree with that sentiment, feeling like they got ripped off, calling these glasses a "scam," and advising not to invest in them.

Those reactions are not unfounded. These glasses won't change your perception if you're missing an entire type of cone cell. These cells are the ones responsible for the Purkinje Effect you see if you wear red and green clothes during a solar eclipse, and why school buses are painted yellow.

Luis Gómez Robledo, lead author of the 2018 study, writes, "The use of a colored filter may change the appearance of colors, but will never make color vision more similar to a normal observer's vision."