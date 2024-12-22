Grounding Sheets Are TikTok's Newest Craze—But Are They Just Junk Science?

In the old days, getting grounded was a bad thing. It meant hanging out alone in your room without any toys, television, or friends. Now, a different kind of grounding is being hailed as a fix-all solution for everything that ails you. The social internet is alive with reviews and recommendations hailing the alleged benefits of grounding yourself to the earth.

Searches for "grounding sheets," "earthing sheets," and related topics have risen sharply in recent weeks and interest in these products is swelling. In the meantime, a wide range of earthing and grounding products have hit the market, claiming to improve your sleep, fix your back pain, and generally make you feel better. And they do it, ostensibly, with a combination of common fabrics and conductive metal fibers made of silver, stainless steel, or carbon.

Like many other forms of "natural medicine" grounding sheets and related products misrepresent some foundational scientific truths to give the illusion of legitimacy. While the physical process of grounding has legitimate uses in electrical systems, there's no compelling evidence that contact with the ground (either directly or through something like grounding sheets) has any impact on human health, good or bad. Before you pull out your wallet, lets talk about electrical grounding, grounding sheets, and whether they're worth your hard-earned cash.

