Here's Why You Should Wear Red And Green Clothes During The Solar Eclipse

If you are among the 4 million or so people with a view of the 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8, we're sure you are on the last leg of preparing for the event. You may be among the most diligent planners and know the tiniest details to take care of for a trouble-free eclipse-viewing experience, but there might be one little thing you missed: your outfit for the day.

Eclipse Day is special, and there's no denying that. But what if we told you that what you wear that day might profoundly affect your entire eclipse-watching experience, not just for you but everyone around you? If you are rummaging through your wardrobe, stop right there! There are only two colors you should be concerned with.

Wearing bright red or green apparel on Eclipse Day might be the best decision you make that day. It will enhance your viewing experience and allow you to witness a rare event that only happens naturally during solar eclipses. Known as the Purkinje Effect, this little-known phenomenon is rarely experienced by humans in natural conditions.