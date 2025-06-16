What's The Towing Capacity Of The Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter & How Much Does It Cost?

In the off-road SUV world, the Toyota 4Runner is an icon. It's been around for decades, spanning six generations as a rough-and-tumble SUV — credentials we confirmed at the all-new 4Runner's big launch earlier in 2025. A relatively new trim level, though, is the Trailhunter. The Trailhunter name was added to the 4Runner lineup in 2025 with this newest model, so its bona fides aren't as historically locked in as trims like the TRD Pro. Thankfully, the Trailhunter still has strong numbers to go with its outdoorsy name and impressive off-road capabilities.

The Trailhunter is basically the top-trim 4Runner, so it gets all the off-road hardware you'd expect (more on that in a bit), but it also comes out of the gate with the robust i-Force MAX powertrain. The i-Force MAX is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system that puts out a combined 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's enough power to pull a maximum trailer weight of 6,000 pounds, which is impressive considering the 4Runner's competition: the similarly off-road-capable Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco can only tow 3,500 pounds.

And how much does this torque-rich off-road SUV cost? Well, base SR5 trims start at $40,770, but the Trailhunter costs significantly more — it has a base MSRP of $66,900 (both prices plus $1,450 destination). It's worth noting, though, that it comes with quite a bit of equipment to justify that increase.

