What's The Towing Capacity Of The Toyota 4Runner Trailhunter & How Much Does It Cost?
In the off-road SUV world, the Toyota 4Runner is an icon. It's been around for decades, spanning six generations as a rough-and-tumble SUV — credentials we confirmed at the all-new 4Runner's big launch earlier in 2025. A relatively new trim level, though, is the Trailhunter. The Trailhunter name was added to the 4Runner lineup in 2025 with this newest model, so its bona fides aren't as historically locked in as trims like the TRD Pro. Thankfully, the Trailhunter still has strong numbers to go with its outdoorsy name and impressive off-road capabilities.
The Trailhunter is basically the top-trim 4Runner, so it gets all the off-road hardware you'd expect (more on that in a bit), but it also comes out of the gate with the robust i-Force MAX powertrain. The i-Force MAX is a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a hybrid system that puts out a combined 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. That's enough power to pull a maximum trailer weight of 6,000 pounds, which is impressive considering the 4Runner's competition: the similarly off-road-capable Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco can only tow 3,500 pounds.
And how much does this torque-rich off-road SUV cost? Well, base SR5 trims start at $40,770, but the Trailhunter costs significantly more — it has a base MSRP of $66,900 (both prices plus $1,450 destination). It's worth noting, though, that it comes with quite a bit of equipment to justify that increase.
Why is the Trailhunter so expensive?
The price difference between the base SR5 4Runner and the Trailhunter is huge at $26,130. That seems even larger when you consider that every trim of the 4Runner is rated for the same 6,000 pounds of towing capacity, and that the base SR5 manages it with a less-powerful non-hybrid four-cylinder engine. But the reasoning behind the price gap gets clearer when you take a closer look at the equipment sheet. While base models get smaller 17-inch wheels, a compact 8-inch center touchscreen, a less powerful engine, and basic manual seats, the Trailhunter is more luxurious. It comes standard with Toyota's larger 14-inch center touchscreen display, a powerful 14-speaker JBL stereo, wireless smartphone charging, heated and ventilated front seats, leather trim throughout the cabin, and special 18-inch bronze wheels.
The Trailhunter also gets plenty of hardware for tackling off-road trails. It has forged OME shocks with remote reservoirs, 33-inch all-terrain Toyo tires, a high-mount air intake (also known as a snorkel), Rigid LED lights, and high-strength skid plates to protect the transfer case, rear differential, and fuel tank. The Trailhunter also comes with a 360-degree camera and Toyota's Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control systems for added go-anywhere capability. But if you don't need all the equipment the Trailhunter offers, Toyota offers several 4Runner grades and trim levels between the standard SR5 and the Trailhunter that should allow you to find a good middle ground.