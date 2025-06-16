How One Ancient Technology Helped Kublai Khan Conquer China

The name "Yuan" means "Origin of the universe," and while the Yuan Dynasty didn't last long, its influence proved far more profound. Kublai Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan, inherited a fractured but undeniably powerful empire that spanned Central Asia. Because early Mongols were largely nomadic, descending from independent tribes living within modern-day Mongolia, China, and southern Russia, Kublai Khan bore the responsibility of both uniting these people under a common banner and establishing a permanent dynasty.

Advertisement

Even amidst a war that divided the Mongol Empire into five parts, Kublai declared himself the next Great Khan and led a campaign to conquer China from the remnants of the Song Dynasty. To accomplish this and unify his rule, he needed three distinct advantages over the Chinese: superior tactics, persistence, and a technology that could unite the people he conquered. We'll focus on two important factors: one related to military technology and the other to logistics. And unlike the mysterious Antikythera device, these technologies are by no means ambiguous today: namely, they're the Chinese invention of gunpowder weaponry, and the standardization of the first widespread paper currency, the jiaochao, or simply chao.

Advertisement

Thanks to the chao's adoption, cultural wealth blossomed and attracted thirteenth-century explorers like Marco Polo, and the chao subsequently birthed a new economic age for the greater world. A standardized currency allowed the Yuan Dynasty to maintain accurate records, and the system gained favor among the conquered peoples who were already using paper currency. In other words, what Kublai Khan did was akin to introducing the common currency, the Euro, when each European country used its own currency.