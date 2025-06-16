This Japan-Only Toyota Proves The US Is Missing Out

Toyota has one of the most diverse arrays of automobiles in the world, from peppy subcompacts to full-size commercial semi trucks under the Hino brand. An appropriate lineup, considering that Toyota is the largest Japanese car manufacturer by market capitalization. However, not every Toyota car finds its way overseas to the United States, with one of the most interesting omissions being the Toyota TownAce. For the uninitiated, a TownAce is a light-duty commercial vehicle that's similar to a Ford Transit Connect and smaller than the large HiAce vans. These come in numerous configurations, ranging from flatbeds to passenger vans and everything in between. Of course, we already have those in the States, so what are we missing out on?

It's the TownAce Camper Altopiano, an original model by Toyota Mobility Kanagawa. If you've ever wanted a livable camper van with Toyota reliability, 4WD capability, and a configurable interior space with multiple furniture appointments, all in the compact footprint of a classic Volkswagen Westfalia, then this is the van for you. But it's only accessible if you live in Japan or a country that allows you to bring it in as a gray import; if you're in the United States, it'll probably be a while before you can get hold of one.

Many exclusive Japanese domestic market vehicles are quirky, to say the least, and this van is no exception. Let's dive in and see what's what makes it so special.