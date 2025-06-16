This Japan-Only Toyota Proves The US Is Missing Out
Toyota has one of the most diverse arrays of automobiles in the world, from peppy subcompacts to full-size commercial semi trucks under the Hino brand. An appropriate lineup, considering that Toyota is the largest Japanese car manufacturer by market capitalization. However, not every Toyota car finds its way overseas to the United States, with one of the most interesting omissions being the Toyota TownAce. For the uninitiated, a TownAce is a light-duty commercial vehicle that's similar to a Ford Transit Connect and smaller than the large HiAce vans. These come in numerous configurations, ranging from flatbeds to passenger vans and everything in between. Of course, we already have those in the States, so what are we missing out on?
It's the TownAce Camper Altopiano, an original model by Toyota Mobility Kanagawa. If you've ever wanted a livable camper van with Toyota reliability, 4WD capability, and a configurable interior space with multiple furniture appointments, all in the compact footprint of a classic Volkswagen Westfalia, then this is the van for you. But it's only accessible if you live in Japan or a country that allows you to bring it in as a gray import; if you're in the United States, it'll probably be a while before you can get hold of one.
Many exclusive Japanese domestic market vehicles are quirky, to say the least, and this van is no exception. Let's dive in and see what's what makes it so special.
What is a Toyota TownAce Camper?
The TownAce Camper is one of the many versions of Toyota's rebadged Daihatsu Gran Max that debuted in February 2008. The model is virtually identical to the Toyota LiteAce, though that particular designation often refers to less well-appointed models. By contrast, the TownAce is often viewed as the sportier variant, though they're the same platform underneath.
Originally, the TownAce sat between the LiteAce and HiAce as an intermediate model, with its origins dating back to the mid-1970s. It mimicked the basic aesthetics of contemporary compact camper vans, such as the Dodge Tradesman and Ford Econoline in the U.S. and the Volkswagen Type 2 in Europe, effectively filling a similar niche in Japan. To this end, the TownAce was developed primarily as a well-appointed van seating between three and six passengers, or a more capable eight-seater wagon. The original boxy aesthetic continued for 20 years, until the 1996 model transitioned to a conventional mid-90s minivan look. It's not exactly going to make the list of the greatest 90s JDM cars, but it's still perfectly modern.
Now in its fourth generation, the modern TownAce has once again departed from its roots, leaning on Daihatsu for design and production, with manufacturing courtesy of PT Astra Motor Daihatsu in Indonesia. This consolidated the van and MPV lines under one banner for the first time, meaning a TownAce could now be configured in more ways than ever. It's this principle that allows for the many interesting variants driving around the world today, ranging from commercial cargo to full-fledged RVs.
Why it's the coolest van with a warranty sticker
There's a variety of homesteader-type vans on the market today — many are conversions of long-wheelbase Transits and Sprinters and such. Similarly, full-size RVs from major brands remain plentiful in U.S. markets. There's a lot of choice out there, but Toyota Mobility Kanagawa's offering is easily one of the coolest for the size and price point.
The TownAce Camper Altopiano (Italian for "plateau" or literally "high plain") combines vintage aesthetics with modern convenience, sporting several external anachronisms such as factory steelies on a high-end model, white-wall tires, and bright two-tone liveries. The entire interior is configurable, allowing for anything from a living area to a plush surface that's spacious enough for a family to sleep on. The seats can be rotated, laid flat, or removed as needed, and the van comes with various appointments such as tables, furniture, and a dinette set for three main configurations: a bedroom, a living area, and a dining room. Moreover, it features a wide variety of options, including, but not limited to: an onboard power supply, a shower-sink combination with cabinets, an 18-liter freezer, and a window exhaust fan that runs when the van's parked. The Altopiano also comes with an optional tent and ladder for rooftop camping.
Nobody truly beats the Japanese when it comes to cramming as many features into as small a footprint as possible, and the TownAce Altoplano is only 159 inches long. Moreover, it's relatively cheap (the priciest model is just under $28,000) and is available with 4WD and a manual transmission. What's not to love — except its exclusivity, of course?